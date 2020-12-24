DYFI activist stabbed to death in Kanhangad, hartal in municipal area

Kanhangad: A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activist has been allegedly stabbed to death at Mundathode in Kalluravi, Kanhangad, in Kerala's Kasaragod district.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahman Hauf, 32, a member of the organisation's Kalluravi unit.

According to reports, the activists of Youth League, the youth wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), were behind the incident though the police was yet to confirm it.

Police said the incident took place when Rahman and three of his friends were on their way to Bavanagar in two bikes late on Wednesday night.

They were intercepted and attacked by the accused and allegedly stabbed Rahman on his chest, they said.

Though local residents rushed him to a private hospital, his life could not be saved, police added.

"The investigation is on and no arrest yet. We cannot say at this moment whether it is a political murder or not. The deceased person is an active member of DYFI. The accused persons were said to be workers of Youth League," a senior police officer told PTI.

In the attack, Youth League Municipal Committee Secretary Irshad (26) was seriously injured. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mangalore.

Rahman's body was shifted to the Pariyaram Medical College.

The CPM alleged that Muslim League activists were behind the killing. Rahman died of a deep wound on the chest. The LDF is holding a hartal in Kanhangad municipality as a sign of protest.

A large contingent of police led by the DySP has been deployed in the area as there is a possibility of further clashes in the region. Muslim League and CPM activists have been involves in many clashes in Kalluravi under the Kanhangad municipality since the day of the counting of votes of the local body elections on December 16.

A video footage had recently emerged of alleged Muslim League activists attacking a family in its home in the 36th ward of the municipality for allegedly voting for the LDF.

The CPM has alleged that the killing was prompted by the LDF's gains in the local body elections.

However, IUML state leadership rejected the charges and demanded an unbiased probe into the incident.

Senior IUML leader K P A Majeed described the incident as 'unfortunate' and claimed that the party's local leadership here denied involvement of its workers in the crime.