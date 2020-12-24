ED seizes Rs 1.85 crore in bank lockers of Swapna, co-accused

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized the cash and fixed deposits found in the lockers of the accused in the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case.

It has seized the Rs 1 crore that was found in the locker of main accused Swapna Suresh and Rs 85 lakh in fixed deposits found in the names of co-accused P S Sarith and Sandeep Nair. The action was taken as per the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is also taking steps to seize the 1 kg of gold found in the locker in the joint names of Swapna Suresh and P Venugopal, the chartered accountant of M Sivasankar, the suspended bureaucrat and the former principal secretary to the chief minister.

Confessional statement of accused

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court has directed that the confessional statement of Abdul Latif, the Vengara native who is the 32nd accused in the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling case, be recorded.

The statement will be taken by the magistrate to be appointed by the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

Latif was in the UAE. His confessional statement is being recorded after being brought to Kerala by the investigation team. The probe team has so far recorded the confessional statements of four accused, including Sandeep Nair.

Sivasankar's bail plea adjourned

The Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court has adjourned till December 28 the bail application filed by M Sivasankar in the Customs Department’s case related to the diplomatic parcel gold smuggling.

This is Sivsankar's second bail application in the economic offences court in connection with the smuggling case. In his second application, he has sought bail citing health issues.

Sivasankar's main contention is that the investigating agency has not yet been able to produce strong evidence against him.