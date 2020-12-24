5,177 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Thursday after 56K tests

Kerala recorded 5,177 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday after testing 56,073 samples.

The state also reported 4,801 recoveries, according to a press release from the health minister.

Currently, the test positivity rate in the state is at 9.23.

Of the new cases, 4,542 had contracted the virus through contact while 108 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 475 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 63,155.

The state has reported 7,26,687 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,60,445 made recovery.

22 more COVID deaths

Twenty-two COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rises to 2,914.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thrissur - 591 (577 contact cases)

Kollam - 555 (544)

Ernakulam - 544 (412)

Kozhikode - 518 (483)

Kottayam - 498 (473)

Malappuram - 482 (496)

Pathanamthitta - 405 (310)

Thiruvananthapuram - 334 (241)

Palakkad - 313 (186)

Alappuzha - 272 (268)

Kannur - 263 (200)

Wayanad - 165 (159)

Idukki - 153 (142)

Kasaragod - 84 (78)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 310

Kollam - 215

Pathanamthitta - 228

Alappuzha - 202

Kottayam - 493

Idukki - 241

Ernakulam - 979

Thrissur - 292

Palakkad - 272

Malappuram - 419

Kozhikode - 599

Wayanad - 179

Kannur - 279

Kasaragod - 93

Fifty-two health workers too contracted the virus on the day. They include 8 from Thiruvananthapuram, 7 from Kozhikode, 6 each from Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Kannur, 5 from Kollam, 4 from Thrissur, 3 each from Kottayam and Wayanad, 2 from Palakkad, and 1 from Kasaragod.

Testing and Quarantine

Till Thursday, 75,64,562 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,70,725 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,57,013 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,712 are in hospital. A total of 1,645 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

Three regions have been designated as hotspots while four were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 459 in the state now.