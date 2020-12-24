Kerala’s 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor dies of age-related ailments in Ranni

Pathanamthitta: A nonagenarian, who had recovered from Covid-19 nine months ago, died of age-related ailments on Thursday.

Thomas Abraham, 93, died at Ranni in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district. The funeral will be held at a church at Aithala on Friday, his family said.

He is survived by his wife, who also recovered from Covid-19, and three children.

The recovery of the 93-year-old Abraham and his 88- year-old wife after a battle against coronavirus in March this year was dubbed by the medical community as a miracle.

They were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on April 3.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja had congratulated the doctors, nurses and other staff of the Medical College Hospital for saving the elderly couple.

Along with the seven-member team of doctors who led the treatment, 40 medical staff including 25 nurses had actively taken part in various stages of treatment of the two.

The couple had contracted the virus from their son, daughter-in-law and grandson who returned from Italy in March.

This was the first case of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit the southern state in the second phase.