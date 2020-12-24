Kottayam MCH conducts successful open skull surgery on newborn

Kottayam: A three day old baby's skull was opened for carrying out a complicated brain surgery at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

The baby is recovering well after the surgery.

The daughter of Prasad and Beena of Poonjar underwent the highly complicated surgery at the medical college hospital. The baby was born with birth asphyxia (oxygen deprivation during or around time of birth). When the baby refused breast feed, remained drowsy most of the time, the doctors of the gynaecology department subjected her to an MRI scan.

A patch of blood clot was detected between the baby's brain and skull in the MRI scan. According to doctors, this type of bleeding happens when a blood vessel in the brain bursts due to an injury to the head or due to conditions like haemophilia. However, none of those conditions were diagnosed in the newborn.

Subsequently, neurosurgery department head Dr P K Balakrishnan examined the baby and recommended surgery. The team comprising Dr Balakrishnan, Dr K M Girish, Dr Shaju Mathew, Dr Tinu Ravi Abraham, Dr Vinu Gopan, Dr Philip Issac, Dr Ajax John , doctors of anaesthesia department Dr Sheeba Franklin, Dr Smrithi, nurse Anu K Janardhanan were part of the complicated surgery which has brought accolades to the medical college.

The bleeding was stopped after opening the skull. Doctors said the surgery was required to be done under utmost care and vigil without blood loss.

The baby is currently under observation at the medical college hospital. Her mother Meena is an Assam native. Prasad chose to make her his life partner while she was staying in Abhaya Kendram, Kottayam, a home for the depressed and destitute.