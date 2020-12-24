Malayala Manorama wins Akshaya Oorja Award

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayala Manorama, Kottayam, has won the Kerala Government’s Akshaya Oorja Award in the industrial category. Meanwhile, Prof. V K Damodaran was selected for the award for outstanding contribution by an individual.

Akshaya Oorja Awards, instituted by the government agency ANERT (Agency for Non-Conventional Energy & Rural Technology) to promote new and renewable energy, were announced by Minister for Power, M M Mani.

Malayala Manorama shared the industrial award with Kozhikode-based Neelambari Export, with each firm earning a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Other winners

Commercial consumers (Rs 50,000 each): Calicut University Cooperative Stores Ltd. and Clinic Dentistry, Valapad, Thrissur.

Educational institutions (Rs one lakh): National Skill Training Institute, Kozhikode.

Non-profit organisations (Rs one lakh): Care Home Helping Hands, Kozhikode.

Local self-government bodies (Rs one lakh): Peringanam Panchayat, Thrissur.

Industrial units in the Renewable Energy sector (Rs 50,000 each): Grow Green Solar Pvt. Ltd., Ernakulam and Spectrum Texo Products, Ernakulam.

In addition, citations would be presented to St. Albert’s College, Ernakulam; Puzhakkal Block Panchayat, Thrissur; Dr Susmitha Mohan of Anthikkad, Thrissur; Dr P G Nikhil of Ayyanthole, Thrissur and M P Rajan of Kozhikode.