THU DEC 24, 2020 12:06 PM IST
Amid new coronavirus strain, Kerala Govt urges people to be vigilant during X-mas, New Year revelry

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. File photo
Our Correspondent
Published: December 24, 2020 12:00 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister K K Shailaja has urged people to be vigilant during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in view of the increasing spread of COVID and also the threat posed by the new strain of the virus detected in the UK.

The local body elections were held at a time when the spread of COVID in Kerala was declining. There were large crowd gatherings during the campaigning for the elections.

The number of people under treatment for COVID had risen to more than 95,000 in October, but it had reduced to about 57,000 by mid-December. The current figures confirm experts' predictions that the disease could spread once the elections are over. Both the number of new cases being reported in a day and the number of people being treated has started increasing again.

She said religious ceremonies should be conducted only in accordance with the COVID protocol. She pointed out that after the Onam celebrations, the number of COVID patients had increased, and said that should not be repeated.

At present, the situation is such that the disease can spread from anyone. Everyone should wear a mask and wash their hands frequently or use a sanitizer, she said. Social distancing must be maintained and in case of any symptoms, it should not be taken lightly, she added. They should seek the help of e-Sanjeevani or Disha (Phone: 1056), she said.

