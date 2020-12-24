Santa Claus Pinarayi: CM promises half lakh jobs, 1.5 lakh houses, free provisions and higher welfare pensions

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, on the eve of Christmas, announced a second 100-day package that looked both like a Christmas gift and a gratitude package for the big win in the local body polls. In addition to new jobs, welfare pensions have also been increased.

The first 100-day package was announced on October 2, when the LDF government was badly buffeted by a swirl of corruption charges and laid siege to by the central investigating agencies. The then promise was to create at least 50,000 jobs in 100 days, 500 jobs on an average per day, till January 8, 2021.



The Chief Minister on Wednesday said more than what was promised was delivered, and that too before the completion of 100 days. Instead of 50,000, one lakh sixteen thousand four hundred and forty jobs were created. The 122 projects announced on October 2 has also been completed, the Chief Minister said.



The second 100-day package, announced when the political winds are blowing in the LDF's favour, also promises 50,000 jobs in 100 days.



In addition, the Chief Minister said all monthly welfare pensions would be increased by Rs 100, taking their total to Rs 1500. The distribution of free provision and grocery kits for all ration card holders, a measure widely believed to have tipped the scales in LDF's favour during the just concluded local body polls, will continue for another four months. Over 80 lakh families are expected to benefit.



The Chief Minister said the second 100-day programme should have begun from December 9 but the local body polls delayed its announcement. He said under the second 100-day programme, projects worth Rs 5700 crore would be inaugurated. "644 projects worth Rs 4300 crore would also be launched within this period," the Chief Minister said.



He said an additional 1.5 lakh houses would also be constructed under the LIFE Mission project during this period.

