Vagamon rave party: Seven types of drugs worth lakhs used, say police

Vagamon: Seven varieties of drugs, worth lakhs of rupees, were used in the rave party at a resort in Vagamon of Kerala's Idukki district, stated the police in its remand report.

The police had seized MDMA, LSD, ganja, ecstasy pills, ecstasy powder, charas, and hashish from the vehicles and bags of the nine arrested in connection with the rave party.

The probe has been extended to other districts in the state. Model and actress Bristy Biswas, who was arrested in the case, has links to a Kochi-based drug gang, the police said.

First accused Ajmal Zakeer, a native of Thodupuzha, allegedly supplied the drugs for the rave parties.

Police suspect that Ajmal, second accused Meher and third accused Nabeel have links with an inter-State drug mafia. They had used drugs at parties held in various places, the police said.

Ninth accused Bristy Biswas, who hails from Trippunithura, reportedly has links with the drug gang. She is suspected to be part of a drug gang operating from Panampilly Nagar in Kochi.

As people from various districts had taken part in the party, the probe has been extended to these regions.

Meanwhile, the police and Excise department have intensified vehicle checks in Idukki after the special branch report stated that large quantities of drugs would be brought to the tourist centres in the district for the New Year. Even the forest paths along the district borders are under the surveillance of the Excise department.