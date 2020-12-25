DYFI activist murder: IUML offices vandalised, Police to arrest Youth League leader Irshad

Kasaragod: Youth League municipal secretary Irshad, the first accused in the alleged murder of DYFI activist Abdul Rahman Auf at Mundathode in Kanhangad, Kasaragod district, will be arrested on Friday.

Irshad, who was injured during the clash, was being treated at a hospital in Mangalore. Irshad has been under police surveillance at the hospital ever since the murder was reported. He was brought to Kanhangad on Thursday evening. It is learned that Ishak, a native of Mundathode, has also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Muslim League offices in some parts of the district were attacked following the burial ceremony of Abdul Rahman.

The police also used grenades at night in Kalluravi to disperse the crowd. The police are camping in the area to prevent further clashes.

Abdul Rahman was stabbed to death by a group of three men around 10.15 pm on Wednesday at Mundathottu in Kalluravi. He suffered deep chest injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital in Kanhangad but succumbed to the injuries.

Case against three youth leaders

The police have registered a case against three persons, including the municipal secretary of the Youth League, in connection with the stabbing death of DYFI activist Abdul Rahman Auf. One of them was being treated at a hospital with injuries. Another is in custody.

The case was registered against the three persons, including the Youth League municipal secretary Irshad, based on the statement given by Auf's friend Shuhaib, who was with him at the time of the incident. Shuhaib escaped with minor injuries. District police chief D Shilpa said a dispute between two gangs was the reason for the murder.

Kasaragod district police chief D Shilpa and Kannur police chief Yathish Chandra visited the murder spot. The police found glasses and footwear believed to belong to the attackers and an iron rod from a nearby coconut grove. They also took Shuhaib to the spot to collect evidence.

The postmortem was conducted at the Kannur Government Medical College. The body was then collected by CPM leaders who took out a mourning procession for burial. Tributes were paid to Auf at various centres under the leadership of party workers.

Auf was an active member of the AP Sunni sect. But, some relatives say that he was not a DYFI activist. But, Auf had taken part in the LDF's victory demonstrations after the Front snatched Ward 35 of the Kanhangad municipality from the UDF in the local body elections. The SSF and SYS protested against the killing.

CPM Secretariat protests against murder

The CPM state secretariat has protested against the murder of DYFI activist Abdul Rahman Auf.

It said the Muslim League is moving towards violence unable to bear the setback in the local body elections. The League was forced to resort to killing due to the loss of its traditional bastion, the CPM Secretariat said.

The attack was also intended to destroy the peaceful atmosphere in the region. The League takes to violence and murder whenever it loses its equilibrium; it should put an end to such a reaction, the CPM said.

Needs an honest investigation: Muslim League

The police should conduct an honest investigation into the alleged killing of Abdul Rahman Auf in Kanhangad, Muslim League general secretary KPA Majeed said. It was a Muslim League activist who first fell victim to the attack. According to preliminary information, the deceased was an INL activist, he said.

It is unfortunate incident, irrespective of who committed the murder, Majeed said. The Muslim League will investigate who is behind it. The League does not have a policy of protecting murderers, he said.