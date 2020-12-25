Newlywed's father, uncle arrested over her husband's murder

Palakkad: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a newlywed allegedly by his wife's kin in Palakkad district.

Aneesh, 27, was hacked to death on Friday evening. He had got married to Haritha, who is from an upper caste, hardly three months ago.

The police arrested Haritha's father Prabhukumar and her uncle Suresh. A search is on for the other accused.

Aneesh and Haritha who were reportedly in love since their school days got their marriage registered just three months ago. The couple belonged to different castes and Haritha's family had serious objections to her marriage.

"Only after detailed investigations we can confirm if it was an honour-based act," Kuzhalmandam police said.

The victim's relatives and friends allege that the opposition of girl's family to the marriage led to his brutal murder.

Aneesh was threatened a few times by his wife's brother and uncle, claimed his father.

No action was taken though a complaint was filed with the police over the threats, the youth's family members said.

The murder was carried out when Aneesh and his brother were going on a bike. When the duo stopped at a shop, Prabhukumar and Suresh allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. Aneesh who sustained a deep cut on the neck was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead.

His body will be handed over to relatives after autopsy at the Palakkad district hospital on Saturday.