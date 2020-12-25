Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad dies

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad, known for his versatile and matured performances, died in Thodupuzha on Friday. The 48-year-old actor drowned in the reservoir of Malankara irrigation dam. The tragedy happened in around 5.30 in the evening while he was taking bath along with a few friends during a break of the shoot for a film, Manorama News reported.

While taking bath, he reportedly went missing in deep waters of the reservoir. Though his friends and local residents tried to save him and rushed him to a private hospital in Thodupuzha, he was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to Thodupuzha District Hospital.

A trained theatre artiste, Anil was an actor dear to makers of both commercial and off-beat films. His recent performances in blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum and award-winning Biriyani were highly appreciated.

In the Prithviraj-Biju Menon-starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Anil played CI Satheesh, a no-nonsense police officer who was caught between the unending clash between the male egos of the two title characters. The scene where Anil narrates the thrilling past of the character of SI Ayyappan had become a sensation in cinemas and social media.

Anil started his career as a television anchor after finishing his theatre studies from School of Drama, Thrissur. He debuted as a film actor with Mammootty-starrer Thaskaraveeran. He got a major breakthrough in Rajeev Ravi's realistic drama Njan Steve Lopez.

His notable films include Porinju Mariyam Jose, Kammatipadam, Papam Cheriyathavar Kalleriyatte and Munroe Thuruth.

Anil has also acted in several plays.

Anil's untimely demise has left the film industry shocked. “Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you’re at peace Anil etta,” Prithviraj Sukumaran, his co-star in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, wrote on Facebook.

Dulquer Salmaan, who shared the screen space with Anil in Kammatipaadam, wrote: Heart hurts. Can't make sense of this. RIP Aniletta. Prayers and strength to your family.

Speaking to Manorama News, actor Vijayaraghavan, who played the father of Anil in Porinju Mariyam Jose, was heard struggling for words. “He was keen to discuss theatre with me,” Vijayaraghavan said. Actor Mohanlal posted a photo of Anil on his Facebook page, condoling the death.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala also condoled the death of Anil.

An active presence on social media, Anil used to react to social issues and politics.

His last post

Anil's last post on Facebook, which was on Ayyappanum Koshiyum director Sachy who passed away earlier this year, had shockingly mentioned his death. “I have to write about him today. But I can't write anything. Until my death, you will remain the cover photo of my Facebook account...,” he wrote. In the note, he said that he was imitating Sachy to play the role of CI Satheesh.

Of acting

Anil believed that an actor shouldn’t see a role or movie as a challenge. His idea of acting was to completely transform into the character. “If I prepare too much as an actor, it would divert me from the role. There is no point in me personally shaping up a character. As an actor I should try and understand the character the way the director has conceived it,” he said in an interview with Onmanorama in March.