PM Modi to hold talks with Jacobite Orthodox factions next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold discussions with the senior Bishops of the Jacobite and Orthodox factions next week. The talks are likely to be held from December 28 onwards, according to the sources in the central government.

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai will also take part in the discussions to be held separately with both the factions.

Sreedharan Pillai had raised the Church row during a meet with the Prime Minister last week. He said that he spoke to the PM as per the requests of the Church leaderships.

He further clarified that he created an opportunity for the church leaders from Kerala to meet the PM as part of public service.

The former BJP state president also termed as baseless the allegations that the PM was holding talks with a political motive and that attempts were being made to create religious polarisation.

"Various Church leaders met me when I was in Kochi on November 4 and later in Kozhikode. One problem is that the church dispute is going on without any solution," he said.

"The leaders said that those who had to resolve the problems in Kerala were maintaining silence. They raised the issue with me probably because of this," he added.

"Though Christians are eligible for 41 per cent of the fund allotted by the Centre for minorities as per the population, they are only getting 20 per cent. A memorandum, raising these issues, was submitted to the PM. The meet is held based on this. The Prime Minister has not entrusted the Mizoram Governor or anyone else to intervene in the matter.

"The PM will hold talks with the senior Bishops of Orthodox and Jacobite factions this month itself. Also, with other Church leaders in the first week of January. The Prime Minister's Office will inform the date for the meeting," Sreedharan Pillai added.