SYS destitute home a model for society, says Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan

Manjeri, Malappuram: The Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) has set up a grand care home for the destitute - Santhwana Sadanam - in Manjeri in Kerala's Malappuram district.

The first phase of the care home, which was built at a cost of Rs 3 crore, was inaugurated by India's Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobaker Musliyar in Manjeri on December 20.

Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly P Sreeramakrishnan, who addressed the event virtually, lauded the SYS for taking care of the destitute. "The SYS has once again shown its social commitment by setting up the care home. It is a model for our society," Sreeramakrishnan said.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said the care home is a great example for how religious organisations should work for the welfare of the people.

Sayyid Ibrahimul Bukhari Thangal delivered the keynote address. MLA AP Anil Kumar attended the function.

The care home, which was built with the support of SYS members from different parts of the world, will provide shelter to 30 destitutes in the first phase. Inmates will be provided free food, medicine, clothes and medical care, said the leaders of the organisation.

The organisation raised Rs 37.5 lakh by selling scrap collected from various parts of Malappuram district.