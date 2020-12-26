Anil Nedumangad lost life though a rescuer took him out of waters soon

Kottayam: The untimely demise of promising actor Anil Nedumangad in Thodupuzha has left the Malayalam film industry shell-shocked.

How the accident happened

Anil drowned around 5pm on Friday. He had entered the reservoir to take bath, but was caught in the strong undercurrents. He was accompanied by two friends from Pala.

The accident happened when the actor went to take a bath at the Malankara reservoir during a shooting break. Though he was taken out of the waters within eight minutes of the accident and rushed to a private hospital at Thodupuzha, his life could not be saved.

The latter sought the help of local people and a native youth took him out of the waters. Anil was declared brought dead at the hospital.

A still from the movie Samarppanam

The Malankara reservoir is located Thodupuzha, Idukki district, which has become popular with filmmakers for its natural beauty and deemed a lucky location by them.

Autopsy today

After COVID-19 test at the Thodupuzha district hospital on Saturday, the body will be taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The film's assistant director, Vinayan, said that the body has been shifted to the hospital mortuary. The mortal remains would be taken to his native place after the post-mortem on Saturday.