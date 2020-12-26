Malayalam
Thiruvananthapuram youth admits to electrocuting middle-aged wife

Shakhakumari, Arun in police custody
Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2020 03:43 PM IST Updated: December 26, 2020 04:23 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have cracked the mysterious death of a middle-aged woman at her home in Karakonam, near here, on Christmas.

Her 28-year-old husband, Arun, has owned up to killing her, police said.

Arun, a native of Balaramapuram, confessed he electrocuted Shakhakumari, police said.

He had married the 51-year-old only two months ago.

Shakhakumari was brought dead to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Friday dawn.

Arun had told the doctors that she had received electric shock. As they suspected something fishy, the police was called in and Arun was taken into custody. Shakhakumari belonged to Thresiapuram in Karakonam area on the outskirts of Kerala's capital city. Her relatives too suspect foul play over her death.

Arun was reportedly upset and ashamed over the age gap. Shakhakumari had refused divorce, police said.

A forensic team conducted a check at the home. Autopsy report could throw more light on the incident, police said.

