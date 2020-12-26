3,527 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Saturday after 35K tests

Kerala recorded 3,527 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday after testing 35,586 samples.

With this, the test positivity rate also dropped to 9.91 in the state.

Of the new cases, 3,106 had contracted the virus through contact while 63 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 324 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 63,752.

The state has reported 7,35,866 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,68,733 made recovery.

In the last 24 hours, 3,782 recoveries were recorded.

The state recorded 21 deaths also on the day taking the toll to 2,951.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 522 (contact cases - 487)

Malappuram - 513 (493)

Ernakulam - 403 (335)

Thrissur - 377 (350)

Kollam - 361 (353)

Alappuzha - 259 (245)

Kottayam - 250 (228)

Thiruvananthapuram - 202 (145)

Pathanamthitta - 177 (165)

Palakkad - 156 (56)

Kannur - 120 (85)

Wayanad - 68 (62)

Idukki - 67 (64)

Kasaragod - 52 (38)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 221

Kollam - 192

Pathanamthitta - 268

Alappuzha - 356

Kottayam - 413

Idukki - 54

Ernakulam - 432

Thrissur - 391

Palakkad - 297

Malappuram - 465

Kozhikode - 356

Wayanad - 109

Kannur - 209

Kasaragod - 19

Thirty-four healthworkers too contracted the virus on the day. They include 14 from Thrissur, 8 from Ernakulam, 5 from Kannur, 3 from Thiruvananthapuram, 1 each from Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.

Testing and Quarantine

Till Saturday, 76,49,001 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,59,083 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,45,823 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,260 are in hospital. A total of 1,061 were admitted in hospitals on Saturday

No new additions were made to the list of hotspots. The total number of hotspots stands at 463 in the state now.