Kerala Governor, govt reach consensus; Special Assembly session on Thursday

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has given the nod for holding a special session of the assembly on Thursday to discuss Centre's farm bills.

Khan took the decision after discussing the matter with Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. The Cabinet had earlier recommended to the governor to convene an assembly session last Wednesday. However, the session could not be convened following denial of permission by the Governor who pointed out that the circumstances did not warrant a special session.

The ruling front and the opposition came out strongly against the Governor terming the decision anti-democratic. The Congress even accused the governor of breaking conventions and urged him to reconsider the decision.

The denial of permission had resulted in a standoff between the government and the government.

The letter written by the chief minister to the Governor and the latter's reply also became a topic for discussion in the state.

In his reply, the Governor pointed out that the reasons cited in the chief minister's letter were vague and the arguments put forward by him flawed. Subsequently, ministers V S Sunil Kumar and A K Balan called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The government sources later confirmed that the Governor had conveyed to the ministers that he was not opposed to holding the special session.

The government had decided to convene the special session to discuss the Centre’s farm laws and pass a resolution against them.