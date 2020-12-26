Loknath Behera may continue as Kerala police chief

Thiruvananthapuram: DGP Loknath Behera will remain at the helm of the Kerala Police in the run-up to the Legislative Assembly elections which is due in the next few months.

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has clarified that DGP Behera need not be shifted out from the post of State Police Chief in connection with the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Behera has been the state police chief for nearly four years.

Mr Meena told Manorama News that the existing criteria of transferring revenue and police officers who are continuing in the same post for three years was not applicable in Behera's case. The Central Election Commission would take a call on what needs to be done in his case, he added.

The CEO said the plan was to hold the assembly elections sometime in April end or in the beginning of May.

Earlier there were speculations that Behera might have to demit office complying with the three-year criteria for police officers and revenue officers. However, the home department had observed that the transfer criteria was not applicable to Behra.

With CEO Meena clarifying his position on the issue, Behera is set to continue as State Police Chief.

Likely successors

Behera is set to retire in June 2021. A rule stipulates that officers should not be transferred with just six months left for retirement.

If ever Behera is moved out or when he retires a couple of senior police officers are on a strong wicket to be chosen as his successor. They are Tomin Thachankary and Sudesh Kumar.

Other senior officers R Sreelekha and Rishi Raj Singh are set to retire shortly. The former is set to retire this month itself and Rishi Raj Singh is set to retire in July.

The rules state that only officers with at least six months of remaining service should be made the police chief.

Another senior IPS officer Arun Kumar Sinha, the SPG director who also has the charge of Prime Minister's security, is unlikely to return to Kerala. Therefore, Tomin Thachankary or Sudesh Kumar is likely to get picked as Behera's successor.