Man, 28, held over mysterious death of wife nearly twice his age

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old newlywed has been taken into custody by the police over the mysterious death of his wife, nearly twice his age, on Christmas day at Karakonam area.

Arun, a native of Balaramapuram, had married Shakhakumari, 51, only two months ago.

Shakhakumari was brought dead to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital on Friday dawn.

Arun had told the doctors that she had received electric shock. As they suspected something fishy, the police was called in and Arun was taken into custody.

Shakhakumari belonged to Thresiapuram in Karakonam area on the outskirts of Kerala's capital city. Her relatives too suspect foul play over her death.

A forensic team conducted a check at the home.

Autopsy report could throw more light on the incident, police said.