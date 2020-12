Tiruchirappalli: A Keralite youth was beaten to death by a mob at Allur village in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu in an incident likely as a result of mistaken identity.



The victim has been identified as Deepu, a native of Malayankeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram district.



The mob likely mistook Deepu and his friend Aravind for robbers and both were assaulted.

Aravind has been detained by the Jeeyapuram police.