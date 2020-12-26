Palakkad honour killing: Haritha's father had vowed to kill Aneesh

Palakkad: A day after the brutal murder of a 27-year-old newlywed, it has come to light that the victim faced threat to his life over his recent wedding.

Aneesh, a native of Mankulam in Thenkurisi, was hacked to death on Friday evening by his father-in-law. He had got married to Haritha, who is from an upper caste, hardly three months ago and the murder was its fallout.

Aneesh's brother Arun was an eye witnesses of the gruesome murder. He said Haritha's father Prabhukumar had hacked him to death. He was accompanied by her uncle Suresh.

"An attempt was made on my life but I escaped from the spot," Arun said.

Aneesh's father Arumughan claimed his son's murder was carried out in a planned manner by his wife's father and uncle.

Arun recollected that Prabhukumar had challenged that his daughter's marital ties with Aneesh would not survive for more than three months and he would ensure that everything was brought to an end by then. The threat came true as Aneesh was killed on the eve of the third month of the wedding!

After preliminary probe, police stated it was an honour killing. Both Prabhukumar and Suresh have been arrested.

Threatened earlier

Going by the account of Aneesh's relatives, the youth had faced threats on several occasions in the past. Haritha's relatives had once even barged into his house and threatened the entire family.

With Aneesh continuing to receive threats, his family had lodged a complaint with the local police seeking immediate intervention. However, the police failed to act upon this.

"Aneesh would have been alive today had the police acted on our complaint earlier," Arumughan bemoaned.

Even Haritha had stated earlier that her uncle had stormed into their house one day, threatened them and took away their mobile phone.

Love since childhood

Aneesh and Haritha decided to get married after an affair which started during school days. Both had their marriage registered just three months ago. Initially, the couple wanted to get married with the consent of parents and Aneesh even approached Haritha's father with the marriage proposal.

However, Prabhukumar not only rejected the proposal but also entered into an altercation with Aneesh. During the last three months, Aneesh faced threats from Haritha's family. But the threat took a turn for the worse on Friday with the youth's gruesome murder.

Fateful day

Aneesh's end came on Friday at around 6.30 pm. As Aneesh and Arun had stopped the bike near a shop, Haritha's father and uncle pounced on them.

Aneesh who was hacked by Prabhukumar sustained a deep cut in his neck. He was declared dead on being brought to a nearby hospital.

After the incident Prabhukumar fled from the spot. Police traced him through the mobile tower location and nabbed him from Coimbatore. Subsequently, Haritha's uncle Suresh was also arrested.

Meanwhile, Aneesh's body will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy at the Palakkad district hospital on Saturday.