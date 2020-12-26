'Arun, ashamed of age-gap with wife, tried to kill her several times'

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old man, who has confessed to killing his middle-aged wife at her home at Karakonam in Thiruvananthapuram, had reportedly tried to murder her earlier too.

The police arrested Arun, a native of Balaramapuram, for killing his wife Shakhakumari, 51. The youth confessed that he electrocuted Shakhakumari, a native of Thresiapuram in Karakonam.

Arun had married Shakhakumari, who is from a wealthy family, only two months ago. They had known each other for a long time before deciding to tie the knot.

However, Arun's relatives did not take part in the wedding and he had tried to conceal his marital relationship, according to the statements given by the local people.

Reshma, a home nurse at Shakhakumari's house, has revealed that Arun had tried to kill his wife several times before. Arun was provoked after their wedding photo got circulated on social media, Reshma said. Arun faced ridicule even from his friends and the couple quarrelled frequently during their two months of marriage, Reshma said in her statement.

Shakha was reportedly annoyed over Arun's reluctance to register their wedding. Though Shakhakumari raised this demand several times, Arun refused to give in, Reshma said. Arun instead wanted a divorce, but Shakhakumari would not relent.

The power connection to Shakhakumari's room was from the electric metre. Arun had deliberately tried to electrocute Shakhakumari several times previously, Reshma said.

Caretaker Vijayakumar too in his statement said that Arun decided to kill Shakhakumari when she refused to grant him divorce. Arun was ashamed of the age-gap between them, he added.

Shakhakumari died after she sustained an electric shock from the wires of the Christmas lights. However, neighbours' statements that they had seen blood stains on Shakha's body and the floor proved to be crucial in the case.

"Arun told us that she had suffered an electric shock. However, the nose was squashed. And there were blood stains on the floor and body," neighbours told the police.

Shakhakumari's relatives too alleged that Arun had married her with an eye on her numerous assets.

Shakhakumari's bedridden mother too lived with her, while her father, a teacher, had died.

Shakhakumari was taken to a hospital in Karakonam early on Saturday morning. But she had died by then. Arun said that she had suffered an electric shock at home.

Arun was cornered after the doctors raised suspicions over his replies and behaviour. After the police took him into custody, Arun confessed to the murder.