Thiruvananthapuram: Having failed to cash in on the extremely favorable political situation in the state during the recently concluded local body polls, the Congress which leads UDF coalition in the state, has got down to some serious introspection about its performance and what needs to be done to take the party to a winning position in the forthcoming assembly polls.

As part of the exercise, a delegation of the AICC arrived in Kerala on Saturday to hold special talks with the UDF coalition partners in the backdrop of the local body poll defeat. The delegation headed by AICC general secretary Tareq Anwar will elicit the opinion of coalition partners directly at the meetings lined up for Monday.

The AICC team is holding one on one discussion with Congress leaders on Sunday. Apart from Anwar, the delegation comprises P Viswanathan, P V Mohan and Ivan D'Cruz. None from the state Congress leadership will join the AICC team during the deliberations with individual leaders.

The high command wants to ensure that the state leaders get an opportunity to share their views candidly with the AICC delegation.

The AICC delegation will meet members of the political affairs committee, MPs, KPCC vice presidents, general secretaries and DCC presidents. The AICC is seeking opinion from the constituents directly close on the heels of Muslim League and other coalition partners demanding changes in the Congress that would increase the party's efficiency and credibility.

The AICC delegation will submit a detailed report to the high command based on the opinion they receive from Congress leaders and leaders of the coalition partners. This report will form the basis for the facelift that the high command plans for the Kerala unit of Congress and UDF ahead of the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the special discussions held by KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran and former chief minister Oommen Chandy with prominent party leaders of various districts got over on Saturday night. During the marathon exercise, many leaders pointed out that the main reason for the defeat in the local body poll was the lapses in candidate selection. Things had come to such a pass that even KPCC, party local leadership and groups had no control over candidate selection. With one group insisting on getting the seat that they contested last time, it led to a free for all situation. The group leaders were busy trying to get tickets for their supporters rather than thinking about the winning prospects of the candidates. The candidates decided by the groups didn't get support even from their own camp let alone from other sections. This also paved the way for sprouting of rebels in many wards.

Many sections which supported the UDF traditionally went against the front because of relations with the Welfare Party. KPCC general secretary K P Anil Kumar also took part in the meeting.

At the meet, the DCC leaders came in for sharp criticism from the representatives of various districts. There were allegations that in some districts the DCC leaders took money for getting party symbols allotted to them and then ditched them.

The KPCC leadership also deferred detailed discussions on the Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam district. Many DCCs are likely to be revamped ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Congress leadership aims to complete all discussions and changes in the organizational structure before January 15, and get down to election mode.