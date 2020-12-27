Kerala records 4,905 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after 46K tests

Kerala recorded 4,905 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing 46,116 samples, taking the test positivity rate to 10.64.

Of the new cases, 4,307 had contracted the virus through contact while 83 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 471 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 65,169.

The state has reported 7,40,771 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,72,196 made recovery including 3,463 recoveries reported on Sunday.

The state also reported 25 deaths on the day taking the toll to 2,976.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Forty-four health workers too contracted the virus on the day. They include 11 from Kannur, 9 from Ernakulam, 5 each from Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode, 3 each from Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad, 2 each from Kollam and Palakkad, 1 from Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod each.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 605 (518 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 579 (548)

Malappuram - 517 (480)

Kottayam - 509 (466)

Kollam - 501 (484)

Pathanamthitta - 389 (297)

Thrissur - 384 (371)

Thiruvananthapuram - 322 (246)

Kannur - 289 (240)

Alappuzha - 231 (216)

Wayanad - 231 (221)

Palakkad - 230 (108)

Idukki - 81 (77)

Kasaragod - 37 (35)

Recoveries:



Thiruvananthapuram - 248

Kollam - 185

Pathanamthitta - 148

Alappuzha - 208

Kottayam - 239

Idukki - 78

Ernakulam - 450

Thrissur - 257

Palakkad - 327

Malappuram - 503

Kozhikode - 447

Wayanad - 162

Kannur - 158

Kasaragod - 53

Testing and Quarantine

Till Sunday, 76,95,117 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,56,614 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,43,465 are under home or institutional quarantine while 13,149 are in hospital. A total of 1,141 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Seven regions have been designated as hotspots while four were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 466 in the state now.