8 municipalities in Ernakulam district get Congress reps as civic chiefs

Ernakulam: Even as CPM's Anil Kumar has been elected as the Kochi Mayor, eight of the 13 municipalities in Ernakulam district will be headed by Congress representatives. CPM councillors will be heading the the rest 5 municipalities.

The election of chiefs of local self-government bodies across Kerala was held on Monday, nearly two weeks after the results of the civic polls were out. The Congress-led United Democratic Front had edged the Left Democratic Front in the recent elections to 80-odd municipalities in Kerala, even as the latter emerged victories in 5 of the 6 corporations as well as in most of the block, district and gram panchayats.

Kalamassery goes to UDF in lucky draw

Meanwhile, in Kalamassery Municipality, the UDF gained power, albeit the civic chief was elected in a lucky draw.

UDF councillor Seema Kannan turned lucky after the election for the post of Municipal Chairperson ended in a 20-20 draw. Seema was up against Chitra Surendran of the LDF.

The UDF has 19 councillors and the LDF 18 in the 42-member council, hence the choice of the three rebels became decisive. The UDF had the backing of a Congress rebel, and the LDF enjoyed support from two rebels.

The NDA has one seat in the civic body.

Kalamassery is on the outskirts of Kochi city.

The following is the list of chairman/chairpersons of municipalities in Ernakulam district.

Municipalities | Chairman/Chairperson | Party

Aluva | M. O John | Congress

Angamaly | Reji Mathew | Congress

Muvattupuzha | PP Eldhos | Congress

Perumbavoor | T M Zakeer Hussain | Congress

Paravoor | V A Prabhavathi | Congress

Maradu | Antony Asariparambil | Congress

Kalamassery | Seema Kannan | Congress

Thrikkakara | Ajitha Thankappan | Congress

Thripunithura | Rama Santhosh | CPM

Eloor | A D Sujil | CPM

Kothamangalam | K K Tomy | CPM

Koothatukulam | Vijaya Sivan | CPM

Piravom | Aliyamma Philip | CPM.