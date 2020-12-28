3,047 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday after 32K tests, 4, 172 recover

Kerala recorded 3,047 new COVID-19 cases and 4,172 recoveries on Monday.

The new cases were reported after testing 32,869 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 9.27 in the state.

Of the new cases, 2,707 had contracted the virus through contact while 35 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 275 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 64,028.

The state has reported 7,43,563 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,76,368 made recovery.

Fourteen deaths were also recorded on Monday taking the toll to 2,990.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Malappuram - 504 (478 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 399 (387)

Ernakulam - 340 (322)

Thrissur - 294 (286)

Kottayam - 241 (227)

Palakkad - 209 (83)

Alappuzha - 188 (182)

Thiruvananthapuram - 188 (112)

Kollam - 174 (170)

Wayanad - 160 (150)

Idukki - 119 (104)

Kannur - 103 (87)

Pathanamthitta - 91 (84)

Kasaragod - 37 (35)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 262

Kollam - 311

Pathanamthitta - 203

Alappuzha - 203

Kottayam - 301

Idukki - 49

Ernakulam - 536

Thrissur - 676

Palakkad - 301

Malappuram - 629

Kozhikode - 417

Wayanad - 72

Kannur - 176

Kasaragod - 36

Testing and Quarantine

Till Monday, 77,27,986 samples have been tested. In total, XX samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,50,174 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,37,460 are under home or institutional quarantine while 12,714 are in hospital. A total of 1,116 were admitted in hospitals on Monday.

One new region hase been designated as hotspot while two were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 465 in the state now.