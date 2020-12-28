Kochi: The final list to select the Manorama News Newsmaker 2020 is ready. Kerala’s Health Minister K K Shailaja, leader of the Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani, filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and IT entrepreneur Joy Sebastian have made the cut.

These four personalities were shortlisted from the initial list of 10 noted figures based on votes given by the public.

Voting for the Newsmaker event, telecast on Manorama News channel, was vetted by a team comprising former Director General of Police Jacob Punnoose, former Vice-Chancellor of Central University Dr G Gopakumar and writer R Rajasree.

Shailaja earned popular support, thanks to her exemplary initiatives to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Jose K Mani won numerous votes after he took the crucial political decision to align with the Left Democratic Front and later confirming popular approval for the move by winning several seats in the recent local body elections.

Meanwhile, Lijo became a hero among Malayalam film fraternity when his movie ‘Jallikattu’ was selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Joy Sebastian is the CEO of Techgentsia, an IT firm that won the first prize in the Innovation Challenge instituted by the central government. The prize is an inspiration for many IT entrepreneurs in Kerala.

The Manorama News Newsmaker 2020 will be the personality who collects the maximum number of votes among the four persons in the final list. The second round of voting is being organised with the support of KLM Axiva Finvest.

