Money laundering case: 'Resyunni' mentioned in ED chargesheet is ANERT staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The identity of one 'Resyunni' in the chargesheet filed by Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case in which M Sivasankar as an accused, is now out. She is an employee of ANERT (Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology).

The ED has begun a probe to find out as to why Sivasankar shared the details for the gold smuggling case with the ANERT employee who is also a CPM supporter. Even while being an employee of ANERT, the lady staff used to join Life Mission on deputation occasionally.

Later she returned to her parent department ANERT. Sivasnkar had saved the ANERT staff's name in his phone along with her husband's name. The ED is planning to record her statement.

Sivasankar had engaged in WhatsApp chats with her on the gold smuggling case and the dealings with PricewaterhouseCoopers almost on a daily basis. The identity of the woman staff was not disclosed in the charge sheet submitted by the ED.

However, it has been clearly mentioned in the chargesheet that Sivasankar had engaged in a chat with her about the gold smuggling case accused Sarith and Swapna.

The chargesheet also made it clear that after receiving kickback worth Rs 1.08 crore in Life Mission deal, Sivasankar had recommended Unitac builders to various people. However, Sivasankar refused to answer queries related to this matter during questioning by the central agency.

The ED submitted an additional chargesheet in view of the finding that Sivasnakar had a strong connection in the case.