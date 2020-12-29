Elections to seven local body wards on Jan 21

Thiruvananthapuram: Polling for seven civic wards in which elections were countermanded because of the death of candidates will be held on January 21.

The State Election Commission issued notification for the polls on Monday, nearly a fortnight after the results of the civic elections in Kerala were out.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the filing of nominations will be allowed till January 4, scrutiny of nomination papers will be on January 5 and the last date of withdrawal of nominations is January 7.

The polling will be on January 21 from 7 am to 6 pm. Counting of votes will be on January 22 from 8 am.

The elections will be held in the following wards:

• Parmbimukku (05) and Chola (13) of Panmana gram panchayat in Kollam district

• PHC (7) of Chettikulangara gram panchayat in Alappuzha district

• Municipal Ward (37) of Kalamassery Municipality in Ernakulam district

• Pullazhy (47) of Thrissur Corporation

• Thathoor Poyil (11) of Mavoor gram panchayat in Kozhikode

• Thillenkery division (7) of Kannur district panchayat.

The state election commission said that the date for submitting the details of expenditure for the local body polls is February 20.