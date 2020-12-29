Gold smuggling case: NIA collects CCTV visuals from Secretariat

Thiruvananthapuram: Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have carried out an inspection at the housekeeping section of the Secretariat as part of their efforts to collect evidence in the gold smuggling scam. During the inspection, NIA collected visuals from the CCTV cameras to check whether the accused in the case had visited the Secretariat.

Visuals from the CCTV cameras are stored in the servers at the housekeeping section and NIA has sought the images recorded between July, 2019 and July 5 this year.

The Kerala Government had asked the NIA to copy these visuals at the agency's own expense as the exercise involves a big amount. NIA officials subsequently reached the Secretariat on several occasions and copied the visuals on hard disks.

There are 83 cameras at the Secretariat and the Annexe. Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has invited tenders for the purchase of the latest hard disks.