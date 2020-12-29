Ready to hand over Pala seat to Kappan: PJ Joseph

Kottayam: As Kerala is set to enter another poll season this coming summer, political parties have commenced early moves and preparations. The probability of the Nationalist Congress Party, which is feeling unease in the ruling Left Democratic Front, crossing over to the rival United Democratic Front is high especially after veteran Kerala Congress leader P J Joseph almost confirmed this.

"The NCP is likely to leave the ruling LDF and join the opposition UDF ahead of the assembly polls in Kerala due in a few months," Joseph said on Tuesday.

Joseph said he hopes that NCP leader and Pala MLA Mani C Kappan will contest the next polls from the same constituency on a UDF ticket.

"My assessment is that he will contest as a candidate of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. We are ready to hand over the Pala seat to Kappan," Joseph said.

The NCP and the Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) -- both constituents of the CPM-led LDF -- have been at loggerheads over the Pala seat ever since the latter joined the Left front ahead of the recent local body polls.

Pala elected Kappan as its MLA in the 2019 bypoll necessitated by the death of K M Mani, the father of Jose K Mani. K M Mani had represented the constituency for over 50 years ever since it was formed. It is believed that Jose K Mani is likely to stake claim for the seat in the 2021 assembly polls as it is a matter of prestige for him to win back the seat, known as a Kerala Congress bastion.

After the Jose K Mani faction's impressive performance in the local body polls, which in turn helped the LDF gain grounds in central Kerala, he is unlikely to compromise on the Pala seat.

However, Kappan has repeatedly stated that his party will not give up the seat no matter what happens.

The rivalry between Jose and Joseph is believed to be the main reason behind the defeat of the UDF candidate, a nominee of Jose, in the Pala bypoll. Kappan's personal appeal among a sizable voters also played a pivotal role in his win.

The UDF seems to be trying to cash in on Kappan's popularity to make up for the likely losses in its vote share caused by Jose's decision to join the LDF. Jose was wholeheartedly welcomed to the Left front after the faction led by him was ousted from the UDF following a dispute between the Jose and Joseph factions over the post of Kottayam district panchayat president.