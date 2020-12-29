5,887 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Tuesday after 61K tests; death toll crosses 3,000

Kerala recorded 5,887 new COVID-19 cases and 5,029 recoveries on Tuesday.

With 24 more deaths being confirmed due to the infection, the official toll rose to 3,014.

The new cases were confirmed after testing 61,778 samples in 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 9.53 in the state.

Of the new cases, 5,180 had contracted the virus through contact while 89 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 555 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 64,861.

The state has reported 7,49,450 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 6,81,397 made recovery.

Sixty-three health workers too contracted the virus on the day. They include 11 from Kannur, 10 from Pathanamthitta, 8 from Kozhikode, 7 from Thiruvananthapuram, 6 from Ernakulam, 5 from Thrissur, 4 from Kollam, 3 each from Palakkad and Wayanad, 2 each from Kottayam and Kasaragod, 1 each from Alappuzha and Malappuram.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kottayam - 777 (728 contact cases)

Ernakulam - 734 (651)

Thrissur - 649 (629)

Malappuram - 610 (586)

Pathanamthitta - 561 (446)

Kozhikode - 507 (467)

Kollam - 437 (431)

Thiruvananthapuram - 414 (293)

Alappuzha - 352 (324)

Palakkad - 249 (91)

Kannur - 230 (194)

Wayanad - 208 (195)

Idukki - 100 (95)

Kasaragod - 59 (50)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 375

Kollam - 348

Pathanamthitta - 242

Alappuzha - 237

Kottayam - 581

Idukki - 303

Ernakulam - 377

Thrissur - 604

Palakkad - 379

Malappuram - 475

Kozhikode - 645

Wayanad - 223

Kannur - 203

Kasaragod - 37

Testing and Quarantine

Till Tueaday, 77,89,764 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 2,49,162 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 2,37,076 are under home or institutional quarantine while 12,086 are in hospital. A total of 1,130 were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

One regions has been designated as hotspot while three were removed from the list. The total number of hotspots is at 463 in the state now.