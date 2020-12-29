Massive fire at scrap godown in Kozhikode, 15 people rescued

Kozhikode: A massive fire occurred at a scrap godown at Cheruvannoor, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. Nobody has been injured, as per initial reports.

The godown near Sarada Mandiram at Kundayithodu caught fire around 6 am. It is not known what triggered the fire.

Thirty units of the Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on the spot, trying to douse the flames. The units came from Meenchantha, Beach, Vellimadukunnu, Mukkam and Malappuram.

There is an LPG filling station 10 metres close to the godown. There is also an LPG godown 50 metres from the fire spot.

Cars from a showroom adjacent to the accident site were shifted to safer places.

Nallalam SI told Manorama News that the fire was under control.