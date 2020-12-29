Meteoric rise! Block panchayat sweeper set to head it

Pathanapuram (Kollam): Fortune favours a few and when Lady Luck smiles one's life changes drastically. A daily-wage sweeper at the block panchayat office here in Kerala is set for a meteoric rise in her career. A Anandavalli, who has been earning Rs 200 daily as a sweeper, will now be the chairperson of the same civic body!

Anandavalli, a CPM candidate, had won from Thalavoor block panchayat constituency during the recent civic polls in Kerala. Anandavalli's fortunes changed as the Left Democratic Front (LDF) came to power in the block panchayat and CPM chose her as its head.

Anandvalli has been working as a temporary sweeper in the block panchayat office for the past 10 years. Even though her duty at the block panchayat office is only till lunch time, she also used to work at the local office of the Kudumbashree.

"I never thought even in my dreams that the party would choose me as the chairperson of the block panchayat," said Anandavally who makes both ends meet with her meagre wages. Her family comprises her husband, a painting worker, and two children.

In the 13-member block panchayat, the LDF has seven members. The chairperson's post is reserved for Scheduled Caste women. Since the rival United Democratic Front has no eligible candidate for the post, Anandvally's victory is sure.

(Block panchayat is a rural local self-government body which is at the second tier of India's Panchayati Raj system.)