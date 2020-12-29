Kerala steps up vigil against new variant of corona, screening of UK returnees strengthened

The Kerala government has taken steps to screen those who return from Britain and other Europan countries at all the four international airports in the state, Heath Minister K K Shailaja said on Tuesday. The new steps have been taken in the wake of the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus in the UK.

Shailaja said steps have been taken also to quarantine those who have to be isolated.

The United Kingdom has identified that the new potentially more contagious coronavirus variant was linked to a recent surge in cases in England. The new variant is called VUI-202012/01 – the first "Variant Under Investigation" in the UK in December 2020.

Shailaja's announcement came after 18 returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala in the past few days.

The samples of these cases have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genomic analysis. The existing protocol will be followed for the treatment of COVID caused by the new variant too, the minister. "All district medical officers have been given directives for this," she said.

Surveillance at the four international airports in Kerala has already been strengthened, she said.

The minister urged that the elderly and those suffering from comorbidity symptoms should remain vigilant towards the new strain.

Ruling out another round of lockdown in the state, she said the state can implement only the restrictions ordered by the central government.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry had said six persons who returned to India from the have tested positive positive for the new UK variant genome of SARS-CoV2.

It said the mutated UK strain was detected in samples in NIMHANS (the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences), Bengaluru; CCMB (the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology), Hyderabad; and one in NIV (National Institute of Virology), Pune.

All these persons have been kept in single-room isolation at designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine, the ministry said.

"Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on. The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs," the ministry added.

(INSACOG or the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has been established by the Union Ministry of Health for genomic surveillance.)

After the recently held local body polls in Kerala, it was feared that there would be a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. However, the number of new positive cases reported in the last fortnight at least negates such fears.

The death rate too did not go up in the state as the government had taken precautionary steps in this regard, the minister had said earlier.

(With agency inputs)