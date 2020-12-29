Bizarre claims! Govt trumpets mall, thattukada jobs as outcome of 100-day action plan

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode: The details of the 100-day action plan announced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government have baffled the job aspirants in the state. Curiously, the government claimed employment was provided at stone quarry, fancy shop, wayside eatery (thattukada), construction site and even at shops for shamiana decorations, shows the data released in this regard!

The nature of jobs which the government trumpets as an achievement as evoked mirth and many have resorted to trolling these absurd claims put on a special Kerala government website.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced 100 projects that will be executed in 100 days as part of an action plan to boost the state economy hit in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

As many as 1,20,913 people were given jobs in 100 days, according to the website specially developed for the 100-day programme.

However, documents have revealed that large-scale temporary appointments were made in each department under the pretext of the announcement.

After the job aspirants protested against back-door appointments, the government had announced to provide 50,000 jobs in 100 days. Job opportunities created by the initiatives of Kudumbashree, government departments, public sector undertakings, and cooperative societies were also included in this.

People working at the wayside eateries in various districts and the concrete helper at the Uralungal Society have also been named on the list.

The data has also recorded that 75 people were given jobs at a private mall in Thiruvananthapuram and thousands of people were given job at other private firms in 100 days. It is also suspected that recruitments to private firms done via various skill development centres and commercial institutions that took loans via the Backward Classes Development Department and the Industrial Department have been included in the data.

The data on the employment given via the SupplyCo, includes workers tasked with packing foodgrain kits. As many as 7,990 people were appointed just to pack foodgrain kits, the website claimed.

The job aspirants have trolled the government, saying that it could have released a data of 10 lakh people if the drivers and cleaners of lorries transporting foodgrains, and the farmers were also included.