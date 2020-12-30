6,268 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday after 63K tests, 5,707 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 7,55,718‬ on Wednesday, with the state reporting 6,268 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,707 recoveries since Tuesday.

So far, 29 UK returnees tested positive in the state. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genomic analysis, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.

In the last 24 hours, 63,887 samples have been tested. In total, 78,53,651 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.81.

So far, 6,87,104 people recovered from the disease, while 65,394 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state.

Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,652 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 460 are unknown, the minister said.

Apart from this, 54 healthcare workers (Ernakulam 12, Kannur 10, Pathanamthitta 8, Thiruvananthapuram 7, Kozhikode 5, Kasaragod 4, Palakkad 3, Thrissur and Wayanad 2 each, Idukki 1) also contracted the virus.

The minister also confirmed 28 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 3,042.

District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 1,006 (contact cases - 919)

Pathanamthitta - 714 (612)

Kozhikode - 638 (611)

Kollam - 602 (593)

Kottayam - 542 (502)

Alappuzha - 463 (454)

Thrissur - 450 (433)

Malappuram - 407 (394)

Palakkad - 338 (222)

Thiruvananthapuram - 320 (207)

Wayanad - 267 (253)

Kannur - 242 (195)

Idukki - 204 (190)

Kasaragod - 75 (67)

District-wise break-up of recoveries:

Ernakulam - 780

Kozhikode - 718

Malappuram - 609

Kottayam - 517

Alappuzha - 479

Thrissur - 451

Thiruvananthapuram - 392

Kollam - 389

Palakkad - 333

Pathanamthitta - 243

Idukki - 222

Wayanad - 217

Kannur - 201

Kasaragod - 156

Of the 2,47,725 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,35,609 are home/institutional quarantined and 12,116 hospitalised. As many as 1,426 people were hospitalised since Tuesday.

Four new places were designated as hotspots on Wednesday, while seven regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 460 hotspots.