6,268 COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday after 63K tests, 5,707 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's COVID-19 case count reached 7,55,718 on Wednesday, with the state reporting 6,268 fresh cases. The state also registered 5,707 recoveries since Tuesday.
So far, 29 UK returnees tested positive in the state. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for genomic analysis, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement.
In the last 24 hours, 63,887 samples have been tested. In total, 78,53,651 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing. The test positivity rate is 9.81.
So far, 6,87,104 people recovered from the disease, while 65,394 patients are still under treatment in various hospitals across the state.
Local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated as 5,652 of the newly reported cases contracted the virus through contact. Of this, the infection sources of 460 are unknown, the minister said.
Apart from this, 54 healthcare workers (Ernakulam 12, Kannur 10, Pathanamthitta 8, Thiruvananthapuram 7, Kozhikode 5, Kasaragod 4, Palakkad 3, Thrissur and Wayanad 2 each, Idukki 1) also contracted the virus.
The minister also confirmed 28 more deaths on Wednesday. The official death toll now stands at 3,042.
District-wise break-up of today's positive cases:
Ernakulam - 1,006 (contact cases - 919)
Pathanamthitta - 714 (612)
Kozhikode - 638 (611)
Kollam - 602 (593)
Kottayam - 542 (502)
Alappuzha - 463 (454)
Thrissur - 450 (433)
Malappuram - 407 (394)
Palakkad - 338 (222)
Thiruvananthapuram - 320 (207)
Wayanad - 267 (253)
Kannur - 242 (195)
Idukki - 204 (190)
Kasaragod - 75 (67)
District-wise break-up of recoveries:
Ernakulam - 780
Kozhikode - 718
Malappuram - 609
Kottayam - 517
Alappuzha - 479
Thrissur - 451
Thiruvananthapuram - 392
Kollam - 389
Palakkad - 333
Pathanamthitta - 243
Idukki - 222
Wayanad - 217
Kannur - 201
Kasaragod - 156
Of the 2,47,725 people under observation for suspected infection, 2,35,609 are home/institutional quarantined and 12,116 hospitalised. As many as 1,426 people were hospitalised since Tuesday.
Four new places were designated as hotspots on Wednesday, while seven regions were excluded from the list. The state presently has 460 hotspots.