Makaravilakku: Sabarimala temple to open at 5 pm

Sabarimala: The Sabarimala temple will open for the Makaravilakku pilgrimage at 5 pm on Wednesday.

The devotees can have darshan from 4 am on Thursday. The temple will be closed at 6.30 am on January 20.

Only those who have booked via virtual queue would be permitted at the temple on January 14 for Makaravilakku. Also, the pilgrims need to mandatorily have an RT-PCR negative certificate, issued within 48 hours, to be allowed to proceed to Pamba. The daily number of pilgrims allowed at Sabarimala is 5000.

The antigen test facility was available at Nilakkal during Mandalakalam. However, no facility has been arranged to carry out the RT-PCR test during Makaravilakku.

Most pilgrims, from other states, who arrive at Nilakkal without being aware of this, would then have to go to areas with the testing facilities. As the results would take time, the date/time they have booked on the virtual queue would also change and could lead to pilgrims missing out on the opportunity to have darshan.