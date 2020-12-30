PSC to publish notification for 44 posts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Public Service Commission (PSC) meet has decided to publish the notification for 44 posts in various departments.

The meet also assessed the practical difficulties in conducting the common examination for posts that required SSLC qualification. Around 15 lakh people had applied for the test. Though it was expected that the test could be held in February, no date has been fixed as the government’s opinion has also been sought.

The notification is for the following posts - Assistant professor in anatomy in the medical education department, head of section in architecture in the technical education department, agriculture officer in agriculture department, assistant engineer (electrical) in PWD/water resources department, first grade draftsman/first grade overseer (civil), lecturer in dance (Keralanadanam) in college education department, legal assistant (direct and by transfer) in law department, draftsman grade 2 in water authority, divisional accountants officer, nurse grade 2 in government homeopathic medical college, architectural draftsman grade 3 in PWD, LP school teacher (Tamil medium) in Kollam district, librarian grade 4 at Kerala Municipal Common Service (direct and by transfer), assistant sub-inspector in police (scheduled tribe), high school teacher-mathematics (scheduled tribe, Malayalam medium) in Malappuram and Palakkad districts, high school teacher-mathematics Tamil Medium in Idukki and Kollam districts (Dheevara, Muslim, Kollam - Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava), LD clerk in NCC/sainik welfare department (ex-servicemen - scheduled tribe), SCCC, Muslim, scheduled caste, Vishwakarma), driver grade 2 (HDV-ex-servicemen - scheduled caste, Muslim).

The shortlist for the post of LP school assistant (Malayalam - scheduled tribe, scheduled caste, Hindu Nadar) in Kollam and Kannur districts would be released. Also, the lists of candidates for the posts of junior public health nurse grade 2 (Muslim, SIUC Nadar, LC/AI, Hindu Nadar, Dheevara, Vishwakarma, OBC) in municipal Common Service/health department in various districts would be published.

The PSC chairman has approved the rank lists of agriculture assistant, civil police officer (scheduled tribe), and civil excise officer.