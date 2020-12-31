COVID-19: 5,215 new positive cases in Kerala on Thursday, 5,376 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,215 new coronavirus positive cases after 58,283 tests on Thursday. The state also registered 5,376 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

Around 32 people who returned from UK recently have also been tested positive for coronavirus. Their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for detailed analysis.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at 8.95 per cent. Kerala is the only state with a TPR close to 9 per cent. If the TPR is higher than 5 per cent for a period of 14 days then the state is considered to be in red zone.

Keeping in view this alarming trend Kerala has prohibited all public gatherings as part of new year celebrations. A government order sent to all district collectors and police chiefs says that all celebrations on new year's eve should cease by 10pm.

With 30 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,072.

Of the new cases, 4,621 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 405 among them is unknown.

As many as 122 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 7,60,933 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 6,92,480 persons recovered. The remaining 65,202 patients are undergoing treatment.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,46,285 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,34,053 are under home or institutional quarantine and 12,232 are in hospitals.

1,375 people were admitted in hospitals on Thursday.

So far, 79,11,934 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Thursday, one more regions have been converted into hotspots and four have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 458 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 574 (contact cases – 528)

Kozhikode - 520 (474)

Thrissur - 515 (501)

Pathanamthitta - 512 (423)

Kottayam - 481 (459)

Alappuzha - 425 (412)

Thiruvananthapuram - 420 (296)

Kollam - 402 (398)

Malappuram - 388 (359)

Kannur - 302 (245)

Palakkad - 225 (111)

Idukki - 190 (177)

Wayanad - 165 (154)

Kasaragod - 96 (84)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 714

Thrissur – 590

Malappuram – 547

Alappuzha – 516

Ernakulam – 513

Pathanamthitta – 421

Kottayam – 384

Kollam – 342

Thiruvananthapuram – 333

Wayanad – 298

Palakkad – 229

Kannur – 222

Idukki – 205

Kasaragod – 62