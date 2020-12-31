Three killed in 6-vehicle pileup in Thrissur’s Kuthiran

Thrissur: At-least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision at Kuthiran in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday. One person is in critical condition.

The accident occurred after a goods truck lost control and rammed into two cars and two motorcycles. The truck then hit a mini lorry.

The traffic along Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway has been disrupted following the accident.

Long queues of vehicles are seen on both sides of the road near Kuthiran tunnel.

Two motorbike riders and a car passenger were killed in the accident which occurred at around 6:50am on the eve of New Year.

The injured were rushed to hospitals.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap, police officers said.