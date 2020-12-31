Three killed in 6-vehicle pileup in Thrissur’s Kuthiran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 31, 2020 09:06 AM IST Updated: December 31, 2020 09:37 PM IST

Thrissur: At-least three people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision at Kuthiran in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday. One person is in critical condition.

The accident occurred after a goods truck lost control and rammed into two cars and two motorcycles. The truck then hit a mini lorry.

The traffic along Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway has been disrupted following the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Long queues of vehicles are seen on both sides of the road near Kuthiran tunnel.

Two motorbike riders and a car passenger were killed in the accident which occurred at around 6:50am on the eve of New Year.

The injured were rushed to hospitals.
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the mishap, police officers said.

MORE IN KERALA