THU DEC 31, 2020 9:06 AM IST
Three killed in 6-vehicle pileup in Thrissur’s Kuthiran

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 31, 2020 09:06 AM IST
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Three people were killed in a multi-vehicle collision at Kuthiran in Kerala's Thrissur district on Wednesday. One person is in critical condition.

The accident occurred after a goods truck lost control and rammed into two cars and two motorcycles. The truck then hit a mini lorry. One of the passengers is still trapped in the car and efforts are on to rescue him.

The traffic along Thrissur-Palakkad National Highway has been disrupted following the accident.

Long queues of vehicles are seen on both sides of the road near Kuthiran tunnel.

(To be updated)

