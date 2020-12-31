Neighbour whose complaint resulted in couple's death has no claim on property: RTI documents

Neyyattinkara: The neighbour who had wanted the couple who died due to burns suffered in a self-immolation attempt, evicted from their property had no claim to it, says an RTI document.

The couple — Rajan and Ambili — suffered burns after accidentally catching fire while trying to thwart an attempt by authorities to confiscate the land on a complaint filed by their neighbour Vasantha of Pongil Nettathottam Laksham house to get them evicted.

The deceased Rajan had obtained the RTI document two months ago. Had this been presented in court, the fate of the case and that of the family would have been different. But, it is a mystery why this document was not produced in court.

Collector Navjot Khosa has directed the tehsildar to check whether Vasantha's title is genuine or fake. The government will first ascertain the ownership of the land and then provide the details to the court.

Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who visited Rajan's residence, has also said that the ownership of the property will be investigated.

Vasantha had claimed that the land with resurvey numbers 852/16, 852/17 and 852/18 in Athiyannoor village (Block No. 21) belonged to her. This land measures 12 cents. However, the RTI document states that the land is in the names of S Sukumaran Nair, K Kamalakshi and K Vimala.

Those living in government colonies are given a maximum of 2, 3 or 4 cents each on lease. It is also stipulated that the land cannot be transferred for a specified number of years.

Legal experts said that it is not possible to give 12 cents of land to a single person. It is possible to buy land for a price from those who have obtained a lease. But, according to records, Vasantha is not the owner of the land that was occupied by the couple.

Govt examining if property can be given to Rajan's children

The government is examining whether the disputed land where Rajan and Ambili were buried after they died of burn injuries suffered during an eviction attempt in Neyyattinkara can be given to their children who are now orphaned.

The Revenue Department has started an investigation into the ownership of the complainant Vasantha on this land.

Rajan's sons Rahul and Ranjith were at their parents' grave all day on Wednesday.

The Collector will soon submit a report to the government with recommendations on the rehabilitation of the children.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against those who had blocked the body of Ambili before the last rites and protested against the government. They have named about 30 people in the case.

Kerala Police Academy website hacked

The Kerala Police Academy’s website (keralapoliceacademy.gov.in) was hacked by a group, called the Kerala Cyber Warriors, in protest over the death of a couple at Neyyattinkara during an eviction bid.

A photo of the couple's son Renjith pointing fingers at the police was also published on the website along with the message 'Dismiss the criminals in 'Khaki' and clean up the police force'.

The cyber warriors also put up a post on their Facebook page, "The trainers at the police academy should advise their trainees that they are being paid salaries using the taxpayers' money to serve the public. And not to torment the common folks. Your duty is to give protection to the lives and assets of the public, and ensure equal justice for all. Let the pointed finger be the key to a new change.”