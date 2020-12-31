Woman, brutally beaten up by her son, pleads with cops for his release

Varkala: Shahida was brutally beaten up by her own son. But after the youth was arrested by the police over the cruel incident, the woman pleaded with the cops to release him.

"He is my son. I don't think there is any need to go to the police station. I have no complaint," a teary-eyed Shahida told the cops at the Ayiroor police station in Varkala of Thiruvananthapuram district.

A video of Razaq, 27, brutally beating up his mother Shahida was widely circulated on social media. In the video, Shahida can be seen, with her hands folded, pleading with her son 'not to kill' her as he kicked her.

Even when he realised that his sister was recording the incident, Razaq did not back off.

"Show them. Go give a case," Razaq can be heard shouting in the video.

The sister too can be heard saying, "You will die in his hands. I cannot do anything more."

Though the incident happened on December 10, the video surfaced the other day. Even though Shahida said she had no complaint, the police filed a case and arrested Razaq, a bus employee.

Razaq, who returned home drunk in the night, picked up a fight with his sister when Shahida intervened.

Shahida resolutely told the cops that she had no complaints. Her husband lives at Ochira due to his work requirements.

Razaq resides at his wife's house at Cherunniyoor. Razaq has been slapped with attempt to murder among other charges.