Collector, Rural SP to submit reports on Neyyattinkara couple's death today

Neyyattinkara: Collector Navjot Khosa will submit a report to the government on Friday on the deaths of Rajan (45) and his wife Ambili (36) at Laksham Veedu Colony in Pongil near Venpakal in Neyyattinkara.

The two died of burn injuries they suffered after they accidentally caught fire while threatening to immolate themselves when authorities tried to evict them from the poramboke land they were occupying.

Rural SP B Ashokan will also hand over a report to DGP Lokanath Behara on Friday on the police action during the incident.

The Rural SP visited the incident spot on Thursday and took a statement from Rajan's son Rahul. Indications are that the Special Branch has concluded that lapses on the part of the police led to the death of the couple.

It is learnt that the Special Branch, in its report, has said that there was serious lapse in handling the matter on the part of the officials who had arrived for the eviction proceedings.

An RTI document has come to light that shows Vasantha of Laksham Veedu in Nettathottam, Pongil, the neighbour of the couple who had filed a complaint to get Rajan and his family evicted, did not have a title deed to the land.

The Revenue Department, as per the instructions of the Collector, is investigating whether Vasantha's title deed is fake. Neyyattinkara tehsildar Ajaya Kumar is investigating the matter.

Rajan's sons Rahul and Ranjith say that the RTI document obtained by Rajan from the taluk office could not be submitted to the Neyyattinkara Principal Munsiff Court. They have complained that their lawyer did not make the information known in time when the case was being heard by the court.

The court had ordered the confiscation and eviction proceedings by the time the case details became known. It was then that the High Court was approached. However, they lost everything before the verdict of the high court could come, the children said.

Vasantha had bought 12 cents of land, including the four cents on which Rajan and his family resided, from Sugandhi, a woman who lived in the Laksham Veedu Colony.

Documents show that the transfer of land took place in 2007. Sugandhi had bought the land in 2005 from Sukumaran Nair, who had earlier lived in the colony.

The RTI document obtained by Rajan shows that Vasantha did not get the title deed of the land even though she had got the sale deed.

"The deaths of the couple in Neyyattinkara is proof that the police are still brutal," said Pannyan Raveendran, chairman of the CPI National Control Commission. "The Communist governments of Kerala were the ones that gave land and home to the homeless. The foolish behaviour of some policemen resulted in the Neyyattinkara incident," he said.