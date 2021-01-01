Govt regularizes temporary staff in KILA flouting norms

Kozhikode: The state government has conducted backdoor appointments in Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) overruling objections raised by the Finance and Law Departments.

Ten temporary employees have now received permanent posts in KILA. One lecturer in rural economics, two assistants, three DTP operators and four multi-task workers at KILA, which is under the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), have benefited from the government decision. LSGD claims that these postings would not cause additional expenditure for the government as the staff would be paid salaries by KILA.

However, according to a note submitted before the Cabinet, it was pointed out that the permanent postings will cause extra burden for the government. The Law Department’s opposition was citing various Supreme Court orders against giving permanent appointment to temporary staff. Moreover, the Finance Department said that the 10 temporary employees at KILA lacked the necessary qualifications for regular appointment. The file, carrying the objections raised by these two departments, was passed on to chief minister.

Subsequently, the chief minister issued instructions to place the file before the Cabinet after the local body elections. Later, when the Cabinet met on December 24, all the 10 KILA employees were regularized.

Incidentally, some of these employees had approached the court seeking permanent posts in 2019. However, the government had opposed the demand at that time.