Major reshuffle in top ranks of Kerala police

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has engineered a major reshuffle in the top ranks of the State police department. Sudheesh Kumar has been promoted to the grade of Director General of Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB). 28 officers, including four DGPs, have either been appointed in elevated posts or transferred.

S Sreejith, who was the Crime Branch IG, will now head the department. Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay S Sakhare is ADGP, Law and Order. Anil Kanth, ADGP, Crimes, is the new Road Safety Commissioner. Gajulavarthi Sparjan Kumar is the Inspector General of Police, Crime.

B Sandhya is the new Additional Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services Department. She is replacing retired officer R Sreelekha.

Kannur (Rural), Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts would get new SPs after the reshuffle. Meanwhile, an ex cadre post of the Kannur City Police Commissioner has been created. RIlangovan is the new Commissioner of Police, Kannur City.

Navneet Sharma, Commandant of India Reserve battalion, will become the Superintendent of Police of Kannur Rural. K B Ravi will become the new Kollam police chief. Meanwhile, Sujit Das would be the new Palakkad SP. C H Nagaraju who was a DIG at the police headquarters has been appointed as the Kochi city police commissioner.