Malappuram: Thenhipalam panchayat president T Vijith (31) is in a critical condition at Kozhikode Medical College after he tried to commit suicide just a day after taking charge.

Vijith, who took charge as the panchayat president after being sworn in on Wednesday, tried to commit suicide at his home in Alungal, Chelari, on Thursday morning.

Vijith was first rushed to a private hospital in Chelari. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit of the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Doctors at the hospital said he is still not out of danger.

He attempted suicide when his wife was not in the room. When Vijith did not emerge out of the room for a long time, his brother kicked open the door and found him hanging by a rope.

The police said the motive for the suicide attempt was not clear. Family members told the police that Vijith, who arrived home on Wednesday night, had told them that the position he had taken over involved great responsibility and was also quite stressful.

Vijith, who contested and won as a Muslim League representative in the 11th ward of Thenhipalam panchayath, was unilaterally elected to the president’s post reserved for Scheduled Caste.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)