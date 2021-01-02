COVID-19: 5,328 new positive cases in Kerala on Saturday, recoveries cross 7L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 5,328 new coronavirus positive cases after 54,098 tests on Saturday. The state also registered 4,985 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

The total number of recoveries in the state crossed 7 lakh, while the Test Positivity Rate continues to be high at 9.85 per cent.

With 21 deaths being reported on Thursday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,116.

Of the new cases, 4,801 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 392 among them is unknown.

As many as 78 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 7,66,261 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 7,02,576 persons recovered. The remaining 65,374 patients are undergoing treatment.

UK returnees test positive

Thirty-seven people who returned from the UK to Kerala recently have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

The samples of the UK returnees have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further testing for the mutant variant.

The minister said of the 11 results received from NIV, none had tested positive for the new variant.

In the past 24 hours, no returnees had tested positive, Shailaja said in a press release.

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,40,490 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,28,679 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,811 are in hospitals.

1,223 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 80,18,822 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, six more regions have been converted into hotspots and 14 have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 448 in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 743 (691 through contact)

Kozhikode- (578)

Malappuram- 580 (547)

Kottayam- 540 (501)

Pathanamthitta- 452 (386)

Thrissur- 414 (398)

Kollam- 384 (376)

Alappuzha- 382 (372)

Thiruvananthapuram- 290 (202)

Palakkad- 240 (124)

Idukki- 223 (217)

Wayanad- 204 (191)

Kannur- 197 (149)

Kasaragod- 83 (69)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 355

Kollam- 361

Pathanamthitta- 273

Alappuzha- 346

Kottayam- 893

Idukki- 153

Ernakulam- 552

Thrissur- 418

Palakkad- 274

Malappuram- 457

Kozhikode- 445

Wayanad- 178

Kannur- 219

Kasaragod 61

At least 25 health workers each took part in the dry run, organised in four districts of Kerala on Saturday to asses the preparedness of the state's health sector for the COVID-19 vaccination once the vaccine is received.

The vaccine mock drill was conducted in four districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Wayanad and Palakkad from 9am to 11am.

In the first phase, government and private sector health workers, medical students and Asha and Anganwadi workers would be among those who would receive the vaccine and so far, 3.13 lakh people have registered for the same, health department said.